Included in the department’s April 30 to May 6 reports were these incidents:

April 30 - Theft along the 3800 block of Quail Avenue North

- Identity theft along the 3800 block of Xenia Avenue North.

- Theft along the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

- Theft along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

May 3 - Theft along the 4100 block of Scott Avenue North.

May 4 - Assault along the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue North

Included in the department’s April 30 to May 6 reports were these arrests:

April 30 - A 48-year-old Blaine man was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, fifth-degree and drug paraphernalia possession and for a stop sign violation near the intersection of 34th and Xerxes avenues north.

- A 57-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for driving while impaired, open bottle and driving after cancellation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

May 1 - A 24-year-old Champlin woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession and possession of drug paraphernalia along the 3800 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.

May 2 - A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods and fourth- and fifth-degree drug possession along the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.

- A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession along the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.

