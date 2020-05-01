Included in the department’s April 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
April 23 - Criminal damage to property along the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
April 24 - Harassment along the 4200 block of France Avenue North
April 25 - Motor vehicle theft along the 4500 block of York Avenue North.
- Domestic assault along the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
April 27 - Theft along the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North
April 27 - Theft along the 4200 block of 45th Avenue North.
April 28 - Theft along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Included in the department’s April 23 to 29 arrests were:
April 24 - A 29-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for speeding, driving after revocation, giving a false name, no proof of insurance, failing to stop for traffic control, failing to signal turn and for violating predatory offender registration requirements near 27th and Sheridan avenues north in Minneapolis.
April 25 - A 27-year-old Wahkon woman was arrested for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a weapon near Lakeview Avenue and Lake Drive.
April 26 - A 28-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for driving while impaired, driving after revocation, speeding and for open bottle near County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue North.
April 27 - A 47-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for first-degree sale of cocaine in Woodbury.
