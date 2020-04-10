Included in the department’s April 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

April 5 - Assault along the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.

April 7 - First-degree burglary of dwelling along the 3800 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.

- Theft by swindle along the 4500 block of Ewing Avenue North.

Included in the department’s April 2 to 8 arrests were:

April 3 - A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired along the 4400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession near Noble and 36th avenues north.

April 4 - A 30-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for possession of a hypodermic needle, vehicle tampering, possession of stolen property and theft along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- A 24-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for driving while impaired, uninsured vehicle and violations of vehicle registration near the intersection of 37th and Orchard avenues north.

April 5 - A 22-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession and possession of weapon along the 4100 block of York Avenue North.

- A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession, driving without a valid license, giving false information to an officer and on an out-of-state warrant near County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

April 6 - A 57-year-old New Hope man was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety near County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

April 7 - A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for property damage, lurking, fleeing an officer and first-degree burglary along the 3800 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.

