Included in the department’s April 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

April 16 - Motor vehicle recovery near West Broadway and Penn Avenue North.

- Theft along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

April 16 - A 37-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession near Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

April 20 - A 35-year-old man was arrested for giving a false name to an officer along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments