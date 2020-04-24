Included in the department’s April 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
April 16 - Motor vehicle recovery near West Broadway and Penn Avenue North.
- Theft along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
April 16 - A 37-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession near Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
April 20 - A 35-year-old man was arrested for giving a false name to an officer along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.