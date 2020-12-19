Included in the department’s Dec. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 7- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3800 West Broadway.

- Theft on the 3600 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Assistance to another agency on the 4500 block of Twin Oak Drive.

Dec. 8- Transaction card fraud on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

- Failure to stop for a stop sign and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Grimes and 35th avenues north.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, assistance to another agency, driving after revocation, and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

Dec. 9- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana, and possession of a pistol without a permit on the 3200 block of Halglo Place.

- Theft on the 3100 block of France Avenue North.

Dec. 10- First-degree burglary on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Upton and 45th avenues north.

Dec. 12- Second-degree driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of 26th and Vincent avenues north.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.

