Included in the department’s Dec. 21 to Jan. 3 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 21 - Theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

- Threats of violence on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.

Dec. 22 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of County Road 81.

- Intentional discharge of a firearm on the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.

Dec. 23 - Theft on the 3900 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.

Dec. 24 - Fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.

Dec. 26 - Receiving stolen property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Dec. 28 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

- Recovered stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of 42nd and Xenia avenues north.

Dec. 30 - Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

Dec. 31 - Second-degree possession of burglary tools on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Drew Avenue North.

Jan. 1 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 35th Avenue North.

- Assistance to fire department on the 2700 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of Chowen and Oakdale avenues north.

- Receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of West Broadway and 39th Avenue North.

Jan. 2 - Third-degree burglary on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Two incidents of theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 2700 block of France Avenue North.

Jan. 3 - Carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments