Included in the department’s Dec. 21 to Jan. 3 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 21 - Theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Threats of violence on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.
Dec. 22 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of County Road 81.
- Intentional discharge of a firearm on the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.
Dec. 23 - Theft on the 3900 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
Dec. 24 - Fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
Dec. 26 - Receiving stolen property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 28 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Recovered stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of 42nd and Xenia avenues north.
Dec. 30 - Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 31 - Second-degree possession of burglary tools on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Drew Avenue North.
Jan. 1 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 35th Avenue North.
- Assistance to fire department on the 2700 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of Chowen and Oakdale avenues north.
- Receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of West Broadway and 39th Avenue North.
Jan. 2 - Third-degree burglary on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Two incidents of theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 2700 block of France Avenue North.
Jan. 3 - Carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.