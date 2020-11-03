Included in the department’s Oct. 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 23 - Traffic hit-and-run with property damage near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

Oct. 25 - Identity theft of eight or more victims on the 3200 block of France Avenue North.

Oct. 26 - Medical call on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

Oct. 27 - Theft on the 5400 block of 43rd Avenue North and the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Included in the department’s Oct. 22 to 28 reports were these arrests:

Oct. 24 - A 48-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Halglo Place and Halifax Avenue North.

- A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and refusing a chemical test near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Oct. 25 - A 22-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and careless driving near the intersection of Drew Avenue North and Lake Drive.

