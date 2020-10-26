Included in the department’s Oct. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 15 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Aggravated first-degree robbery on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Oct. 16 - Fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Oct. 17 - Assistance to another agency on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North in Crystal.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Oct. 18 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

Included in the department’s Oct. 15 to 21 reports were these arrests:

Oct. 15 - A 24-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, possession of an open bottle, driving without a valid license and vehicle light violation near the intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard.

- A 34-year-old Faribault man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana and having an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

Oct. 17 - A 38-year-old New Hope man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of West Broadway and 45 1/2 Avenue North.

- A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree driving under the influence, bypassing driving restrictions, careless driving and not carrying a driver’s license near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.

Oct. 18 - A 70-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, man was arrested for failing to yield, reckless driving and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 38th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.

Oct. 19 - A 41-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for domestic assault-strangulation, having an outstanding warrant and giving a false name to an officer on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- A 28-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, carrying a pistol under the influence and receiving stolen property near the intersection of Lake Drive and Halifax Avenue North.

