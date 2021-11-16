Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu issued an order granting audio and visual streaming of the Kim Potter trial Nov. 9, reversing an early decision to block remote viewing of the trial.
“Ongoing pandemic concerns are front and center in informing this court to reconsider its original decision prohibiting A/V coverage,” Chu wrote. “Furthermore, public and media interest in the case appears to be more substantial than originally thought.”
Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, is facing charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Potter, who was then a patrol officer and president of the local police union, shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop in April.
Jury selection begins Nov. 30, while attorneys will present their opening arguments Dec. 8.
On Aug. 5, Chu filed an order denying streaming of the trial. At the time, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic was expected have largely subsided by the trial date. However, the delta variant has continued to spread rapidly, with the state facing its highest rates of hospitalization since 2020.
The 45 seats set aside in the public overflow courtroom would likely be insufficient to accommodate all those interested in the trial, and would potentially expose viewers to the virus, Chu wrote.
A protest that occurred at Chu’s residence did not impact her decision, she wrote.
“The bedrock of our democracy is the rule of law and that means that we must have an independent judiciary and judges who can make decisions independent of the political winds that are blowing, protests, or attempts at intimidation,” Chu wrote.
“Judges sometimes properly change their minds because of changed circumstances – the court has here. The court’s decision most emphatically is not a reflective response to the recent protests at the presiding judge’s home.”
Potter has objected to televising her trial through her lawyers.
“There is no per se rule prohibiting cameras in courtrooms, nor is it an automatic due process violation,” Chu wrote. “Televising the trial will not and does not violate defendant’s right to a fair trial. The Chauvin trial should allay any trepidations about cameras in the courtroom.”
Livestreaming will only be allowed from the courtroom in the Hennepin County Government Center. No photography or audio recording will be allowed in any other location where recording is otherwise prohibited.
Up to three video cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Once placed, they cannot move from their fixed positions.
One media organization will be in charge of installing and operating the streaming operation, but no media outlet will hold property rights for any of the raw footage produced during the stream.
Three members of both the Potter and Wright family will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.
