Brooklyn Park is expecting to receive the results of the Wilder Research evaluation of its Police Department July 12, and the City Council began grappling with how to apply the report at its June 7 work session.
The study, which will also looks at root causes of violence in city and overall public safety conditions, has been underway since December 2020. “The discussion this evening is really about what comes after that report is presented,” said Jay Stroebel, city manager.
The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by then-Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 served as the inciting incident for Brooklyn Park to consider reforming its police operations.
The City Council tasked the city’s Human Rights Commission and the Police Department’s Multi Cultural Advisory Committee in June 2020 with developing a work plan on police reform. The city also hosted a series of in-person and virtual listening sessions, giving residents and opportunity to speak on their experiences with the Police Department.
After receiving the draft plan, the council decided to hire an outside firm to evaluate the police department.
The fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter in April 2021 has since amplified calls for police reform in the region.
What to expect
While final results of the study are not yet available, Wilder has provided the city with some details of the report.
Wilder is developing a data-based scorecard that can be used to evaluate the Police Department’s performance, as well as recommendations for improvement.
The city is also expecting to see analysis of other community metrics related to systemic inequities and their impact on public safety.
“The safety piece is really looking at safe communities and those social conditions that contribute to a safe environment or safe community,” said Wokie Freeman-Gbogba, assistant city manager.
Researchers interviewed 50 people for the study, including residents, police officers and councilmembers.
“They spoke with individuals who have had experiences with the Brooklyn Park Police Department in the last five years,” Freeman-Gbogba said.
Included in the report will be recommendations related to data-driven violence intervention tactics to improve the community’s overall safety.
Steps forward
The council was hesitant to offer support for any specific reform initiatives or proposals that may come out of the Wilder Research report.
There was, however, a consensus that the Human Rights Commission and Multi Cultural Advisory Committee will continue developing their police reform work plan, and that the delivery of the report will not be in itself the end of discussions related to police reform.
Aja King, chair of the Human Rights Commission, said the group has spent many extra meetings working on police reform, and that they would like the process to continue.
“Wilder’s recommendations (should) help us to fully understand what we’re looking at and how HRC and MAC can continue to work to promote peace and promote safe spaces,” she said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson, who was not on the council when the city first contracted with Wilder, questioned why the city did not have more specific plans laid out for the use of the report. Morson also noted what he saw as a relatively small number of interviews conducted for the study relative to the city’s overall population.
The scorecard should be used as a way drive the city towards continued improvement, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said. She voiced concerns about the city’s ability to properly analyze the data from the study.
“That typically is a different skill set than someone in a Police Department,” she said. “That may be a position we need to look at in the future if we’re really going to use that scorecard.”
Jacobson added that she supports the Police Department.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell and Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner agreed that the work should be seen through a continuous improvement lens. “I think we’re being very proactive in doing what we’re doing,” Russell said.
Councilmember Terry Parks, a former firefighter, said he cringed when hearing about the scorecard. Given his experience in the fire service, he said he was concerned about civilians telling police how to do their jobs.
“In my mind, policing is not a sport, so how are you going to keep score on it?” Parks said. “I’m going to continue to back our Police Department until somebody can prove to me they’ve done something wrong.”
Freeman-Gbogba said that the police department was involved in the creation of the scorecard.
