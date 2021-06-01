(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg throws a Stat-X aerosol fire suppression grenade into the window of the city-owned home at 7015 Kyle Ave. N. during a live fire training. The condensed aerosol fire suppression tool can help to contain and suppress small fires in enclosed spaces. “Each one of our chiefs have this in their car,” Berg said. “What you do is, you throw it through the window, and it displaces the oxygen in one room, and it will keep the fire at bay in that one room until we can get in with the hose. ... We get to learn, we’re trying new things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.