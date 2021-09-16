A nonprofit ran by a Minnesota-based CEO allegedly sent veterans seeking pain relief to his related medical entities, channeling more than $2 million in grants to insider-owned companies, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office recently announced.
Pain Free Patriots, also known as BFW Institute of Education & Research, was founded by Becker Furniture World CEO Douglas Huseby.
According to the settlement filed in Ramsey County District Court, Pain Free Patriots directed veteran and first responder grant recipients to receive care at Ultimate Wellness Center, also owned by Huseby, keeping more than $2 million in his related businesses over a four-year period.
Ultimate Wellness Center has locations in Eden Prairie and Brooklyn Park, but is registered in Minnetonka. Previously, it had a location in Rogers.
The nonprofit neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the settlement, but agreed to remove Huseby and its current board of directors.
“Nonprofits that serve our military service members are entrusted with not only charitable dollars but the public’s trust and commitment to do the right thing,” Ellison said. “Any nonprofit’s money should be used exclusively to further its charitable mission, and not to line the pockets of its insiders while doing so.
“Under its prior leadership, BFW breached its duties and that public trust by letting conflicts of interest run rampant, and its board of directors failed to recognize and prevent these abuses from occurring. I am optimistic about BFW’s future under its new leadership, however, and thank them for working with our office to put controls in place to protect the organization and its charitable mission going forward.”
“UWC holds itself out as a ‘complementary and alternative medicine clinic’ that uses the latest technology and advanced protocols’ to advance patients’ health,” the settlement reads.
Pain Free Patriots and its attorney did not respond to a request for comment before the Sun Post’s press time.
Huseby founded the Becker Furniture World Foundation in 1997 with the purpose of providing furniture to low-income people, but later changed the name and intent of the nonprofit to provide pain relief care to veterans.
“I’m 75, I’ll be 76 in a couple months,” Huseby told the Sun Post in 2018. “When you’re that age, you don’t look at how much more business can I do, so then I look at now how can I take my assets, my skills, my knowledge and actually do something that’s significant instead of financial.”
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Ultimate Wellness Center was the only related pain-relief provider used by the nonprofit, a fact that was never “competitively evaluated, appropriately documented, or negotiated at arm’s length.”
The settlement also alleges that conflicts of interest existed in the organization’s decision-making structure. Four of the five members of the board of directors had a financial interest or were affiliated with Ultimate Wellness Center and two affiliated subcontractors.
Only one member of the board disclosed their potential conflicts of interest in annual statements.
Huseby and the board treasurer had the authority to borrow money on behalf of the organization without board approval. As a result, the organization, through Huseby, borrowed substantial amounts of money from Huseby, as well as other entities.
As of fiscal year 2020, the organization owed $712,000 to its founder and $1,000 to one of his businesses. These loans had no written agreement and were not board-approved.
“The loans were ostensibly taken out to fund veteran care, but grantee checks were to be redeemed only at insiders’ for-profit care providers,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote. “From 2016 through 2019, BFW made $2,020,607 in grants for care that were to be redeemed at those insider-owned providers.”
From 2016 to 2019, between 94.7% and 99.9% of the organization’s expenditures went to insider-owned entities, according to the settlement.
“In short, UWC – not BFW – decides the necessity, length, and amount of patient pain relief care, all to the benefit of BFW’s insiders,” the settlement reads. “Thus, BFW’s activities have the practical result of funneling nearly all its charitable assets back into the pockets of its insiders.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.