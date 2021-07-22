A violent weekend in Brooklyn Park left one man with multiple stab wounds and multiple occupied homes struck in shots-fired incidents.
According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, at approximately 9:25 p.m. July 17, police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired and found that a bullet had entered an exterior wall of an apartment on the 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North.
Officers found that a stray round had entered an occupied apartment and hit several items in a room where a family was watching a movie. No one was injured in the shooting, and the apartment and its occupants are not believed to have been the intended targets.
No suspects were arrested during the initial investigation.
A short time later, at 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Huntington Place apartments.
Arriving officers found that a round had entered a window of an occupied apartment and lodged itself in the kitchen cabinets.
According to police, the renter was seated at the kitchen table when the round entered the apartment. However, no one was injured in the incident.
No leads or suspects were developed in the initial investigation.
Officers were again dispatched to a report of shots fired at approximately 11:55 a.m. July 18.
Officers arrived to the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North and canvassed the area for victims and suspects. Officers found that a vehicle in a parking lot and business were struck by the gunfire, but no one was injured in the shooting.
The shots were believed to have been fired from a nearby wooded area. No suspects were located.
At approximately 4:10 p.m. that day, officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Zane Avenue.
Arriving officers found an adult male victim in a building hallway with multiple stab wounds to his back.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, officers learned that an altercation had occurred between the victim and an other adult. Officers arrested one suspect in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.