One man was shot and injured in Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments June 1, according to the police department.

Meanwhile, a woman who was driving in her vehicle with her child when tires were shot out.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the intersection of Highway 610 and Noble Avenue.

Callers said shots were being fired from one car at another. 

Arriving officers found a vehicle with two of its tires shot out.

The victim told officers that she and her children were being followed by a “known suspect,” who fired multiple gunshots at their vehicle, according to the police department.

No one was struck by the gunfire. 

“This is not a random incident and the case is currently under investigation,” the police department said. 

Later that day, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Huntington Place, in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.

Officers arrived and found an adult male in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg and provided further medical attention.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officers detained two individuals at the scene of the shooting and executed a search warrant.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

