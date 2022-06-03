Community Editor
One man was shot and injured in Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments June 1, according to the police department.
Meanwhile, a woman who was driving in her vehicle with her child when tires were shot out.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the intersection of Highway 610 and Noble Avenue.
Callers said shots were being fired from one car at another.
Arriving officers found a vehicle with two of its tires shot out.
The victim told officers that she and her children were being followed by a “known suspect,” who fired multiple gunshots at their vehicle, according to the police department.
No one was struck by the gunfire.
“This is not a random incident and the case is currently under investigation,” the police department said.
Later that day, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Huntington Place, in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.
Officers arrived and found an adult male in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg and provided further medical attention.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Officers detained two individuals at the scene of the shooting and executed a search warrant.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
