A 17-year-old male was shot in Brooklyn Park near Villa Del Coronado Apartments on Aug. 13, according to the police department.
Approximately 40 gunshots were fired in the incident, with seven cars and at least two apartments sustained damage when they were struck by bullets.
“Investigators have developed information regarding a juvenile suspect that is believed to be involved in the shooting,” wrote Inspector Elliott Faust in a press release. “Investigators are currently attempting to apprehend the suspect and are actively working to follow up on several other leads in the case.”
According to Faust, approximately 15 separate parties called 911 around 11:35 p.m. to report numerous shots fired by multiple suspects at Villa Del Coronado apartments, at 8108 Zane Ave. N.
Arriving officers found a 17-year-old with non life-threatening gunshot wounds and rendered medical aid to the victim.
Investigating officers began locating “numerous witnesses and identified a large crime scene,” according to Faust.
Police believe that the 17-year-old victim was the only person struck by the gunshots.
Officers found approximately 40 spent shell casings at the crime scene.
A fully automatic handgun with an extended magazine was also recovered at the scene.
Investigators obtained information about vehicle believed to be involved in the incident and at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, located the vehicle, obtained a search warrant from a Hennepin County judge, and towed the vehicle.
When investigators executed the search warrant, they found a “non-serialized 'ghost' gun which is believed to have been involved in the incident,” according to Faust.
“The City of Brooklyn Park has seen an increase in violent crime and an unprecedented increase in gun violence,” Faust wrote. “In response to the increase in violent crime, the Brooklyn Park Police Department has dedicated extra staffing and resources to the Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force which focuses on crimes of violence and, specifically, gun violence. The Brooklyn Park Police Department has also stepped up uniformed patrols along Zane Avenue North, focused around the scene of this latest crime. This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be released as they become available.”
