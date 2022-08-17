A 17-year-old male was shot in Brooklyn Park near Villa Del Coronado Apartments on Aug. 13, according to the police department.

Approximately 40 gunshots were fired in the incident, with seven cars and at least two apartments sustained damage when they were struck by bullets.

