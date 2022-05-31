A man sustained non life-threatening injuries after a domestic shooting May 30 in Brooklyn Center.
Meanwhile, 15 people were detained after one man was shot in a separate incident.
At approximately 3:15 a.m., deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office heard gunshots in the area of Summit Drive and Earle Brown Drive.
Deputies conducted traffic stops on two vehicles leaving the area.
During the investigation, 12 juveniles and three adults were detained. They were later released while the investigation into the incident is pending, according to Brooklyn Center Police Department Cmdr. Garett Flesland.
An adult male with a gunshot wound later arrived at a local hospital in connection with the incident.
A second shooting occurred later that day.
According to Flesland, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Logan Avenue North.
Arriving officers found a man who had been shot in the legs. Officers provided medical aid until EMTs arrived. The victim was then transported to a hospital for treatment.
“The original argument started over a domestic situation in which one of the suspects believed her mother was being abused by her significant other,” Flesland said. “When the daughter became upset she told her boyfriend who was sitting in a waiting vehicle, to 'get him.' At that point, the boyfriend exited the vehicle and shot the victim in the legs.”
The suspect and his girlfriend left the scene of the shooting in a burgundy Honda.
“We currently have a pick up and hold for the suspect and his girlfriend,” Flesland said.
The investigation into the incident remains open.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department was assisted in processing the scene by the Hennepin County Crime Lab.
