Gunshots are believed to have been fired by a suspect and a Brooklyn Park Police Officer during a July 21 standoff.

According to the Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane on a report of an unwanted male in a house.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments