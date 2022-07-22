Gunshots are believed to have been fired by a suspect and a Brooklyn Park Police Officer during a July 21 standoff.
According to the Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane on a report of an unwanted male in a house.
Arriving officers found a male armed with a gun breaking out the windows in the home. The man refused to surrender to officers, fired his gun several times, and damaged the home, police said.
“During the standoff preliminary information suggests that the suspect and Brooklyn Park officer exchanged gunfire,” Interim Police Chief Mark Bruley wrote in a press release. “After the officer-involved shooting, the suspect continued to shoot his weapon in the home. A neighbor who was exiting her home reported that the suspect started shooting at her.”
No one was struck by the gunfire or injured during the incident.
The suspect was contained in the home and eventually surrendered to police. He was arrested and is booked in the Brooklyn Park jail.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were assisted by the Hennepin County SWAT, Plymouth SWAT and Maple Grove SWAT teams, as well as the Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force in responding to the incident.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will conduct the investigation into the incident.
