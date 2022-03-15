The Brooklyn Park Police Department believes shots were fired in an early-morning road rage incident March 6.

Police officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Broadway and 93rd Avenue on a report of shots fired.

The reporting party had been traveling north in a vehicle on West Broadway approaching the intersection.

Meanwhile, a newer model, gun-metal gray Chevy Equinox was traveling west on 93rd Avenue and failed to stop at a red light, cutting off the victim.

The victim honked his horn at the driver in the Equinox as the vehicle passed.

The driver of the Equinox then rolled down his vehicle’s window and fired approximately five gunshots at the victim.

The victim was not injured, and no bullets struck their vehicle.

According to Deputy Chief Mark Bruely, no arrests have been in connection with the incident.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments