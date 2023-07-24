p227nw_gv_city_counil_2.jpg

Assistant Chief Alice White, Officer Andrew Evenson, Officer Gabriel Page, Chief Virgil L. Green, and Assistant Chief Rudy Perez.

 Submitted photo

The city of Golden Valley welcomed two new officers at the July 18 City Council meeting.

Andrew Evenson and Gabriel Page were sworn in as officers of the Golden Valley Police Department. This is in line with the goals discussed in a July 14 press release.

  

