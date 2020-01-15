Included in the department’s Jan. 2 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 2 - Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 2 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Jan. 3 - Disturbance at a residence on the 9000 block of 44th Circle.
Jan. 3 - Damage to property at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Jan. 3 - Disturbance at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.
Jan. 3 - Damage to property at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 4 - Theft at a residence on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
Jan. 4 - Vandalism report on the 7200 block of 39th Avenue North.
Jan. 5 - Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Jan. 5 - Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Jan. 5 - Disturbance on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 6 - Three instances of disorderly conduct at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Jan. 8 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 8 - Fraud at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Jan. 8 - Disturbance on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Jan. 8 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 8 - Domestic situation on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.
Jan. 9 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 9 - Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Jan. 9 - Shoplifting on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
