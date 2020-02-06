Included in the department’s Jan. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 24- Disturbance at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
Jan. 24- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Utah Avenue.
Jan. 25- Disturbance at a residence on the 3400 block of Independence Avenue.
Jan. 25- Theft at a residence on the 8200 block of 45t Avenue North.
Jan. 25- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Jan. 25- Damage to property at a residence on the 4000 block of Ensign Avenue.
Jan. 25- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 26- Disturbance at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
Jan. 26- Disturbance at a residence on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Jan. 27- Domestic assault at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 27- Theft at a business on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 27- Disturbance at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 28- Disorderly conduct on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Jan. 28- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 29- Disturbance at a business on the 9100 block of 49th Avenue.
Jan. 29- Domestic assault at a business on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 29- Disturbance on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.
Jan. 30- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Jan. 30- Theft from vehicle on the 4800 block of Utah Avenue North.
