Included in the department’s Dec. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 19- Theft at a business on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.
Dec. 19- Disturbance near the intersection of Rhoda Island Avenue and 1/2 Avenue North.
Dec. 19- Disturbance on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Dec. 19- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 19- Damage to property at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
Dec. 20- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Dec. 20- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 21- Two instances of a disturbance on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Dec. 23- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 24- Theft on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Dec. 24- Theft on the 4600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 24- Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Dec. 25- Domestic situation on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.