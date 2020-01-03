Included in the department’s Dec. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 19- Theft at a business on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.

Dec. 19- Disturbance near the intersection of Rhoda Island Avenue and 1/2 Avenue North.

Dec. 19- Disturbance on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Dec. 19- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 19- Damage to property at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

Dec. 20- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Dec. 20- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 21- Two instances of a disturbance on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Dec. 23- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 24- Theft on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Dec. 24- Theft on the 4600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 24- Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Dec. 25- Domestic situation on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.

