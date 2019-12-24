Included in the department’s Dec. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 13- Theft at a business on the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.
Dec. 13- Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 4800 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 15- Fraud at a residence on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 16- Domestic situation on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 9300 block of Northwood Parkway.
Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 8500 block of Bass Lake Road.
Dec. 17- Damage to property at a business on the 3400 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.
Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 8500 block of Bass Lake Road.
Dec. 17- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 17- Shoplifting on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 5600 block of Zealand Avenue North.
Dec. 17- Disturbance at a business on the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.
Dec. 18- Theft at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
Dec. 18- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Dec. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
Dec. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.
Dec. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
Dec. 19- Theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.