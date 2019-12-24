Included in the department’s Dec. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 13- Theft at a business on the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.

Dec. 13- Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 4800 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 15- Fraud at a residence on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 16- Domestic situation on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 9300 block of Northwood Parkway.

Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 8500 block of Bass Lake Road.

Dec. 17- Damage to property at a business on the 3400 block of Nevada Avenue North.

Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.

Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 8500 block of Bass Lake Road.

Dec. 17- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 17- Shoplifting on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 17- Domestic situation on the 5600 block of Zealand Avenue North.

Dec. 17- Disturbance at a business on the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.

Dec. 18- Theft at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

Dec. 18- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Dec. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Dec. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

Dec. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

Dec. 19- Theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments