Included in the department’s Dec. 6 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 6- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 6- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 7- Damage to property at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
Dec. 7- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Dec. 7- Domestic situation at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Dec. 8- Domestic situation at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.
Dec. 8- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4500 block of Boone Avenue.
Dec. 8- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Dec. 9- Disturbance at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Dec. 9- Fraud at a residence on the 8200 46 1/2 Avenue North.
Dec. 10- Theft at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Dec. 11- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 12- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.