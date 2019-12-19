Included in the department’s Dec. 6 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 6- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 6- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 7- Damage to property at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

Dec. 7- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Dec. 7- Domestic situation at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Dec. 8- Domestic situation at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.

Dec. 8- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4500 block of Boone Avenue.

Dec. 8- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Dec. 9- Disturbance at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

Dec. 9- Fraud at a residence on the 8200 46 1/2 Avenue North.

Dec. 10- Theft at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

Dec. 11- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 12- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

