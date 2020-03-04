Included in the department’s Feb. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 21- Theft from vehicle on the 4500 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Feb. 21- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Feb. 21- Theft at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Feb. 21- Disturbance on the 4900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 21- Theft on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
Feb. 22- Theft on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 22- Theft on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue North.
Feb. 22- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 23- Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Feb. 23- Disturbance on the 3700 block of Jordan Avenue.
Feb. 23- Fraud on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 24- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 24- Theft from vehicle on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
Feb. 24- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 24- Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Flag Avenue North.
Feb. 24- Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 25- Domestic situation on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue.
Feb. 26- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 26- Theft on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 26- Fraud on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
