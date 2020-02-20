Included in the department’s Feb. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 7- Domestic situation at a business on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Feb. 7- Terroristic threats at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Feb. 8- Domestic assault at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue.
Feb. 9- Robbery at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Feb. 9- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Feb. 10- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue.
Feb. 10- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.
Feb. 11- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.
Feb. 11- Theft from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 12- Theft at a business on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 13- Disturbance on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
Feb. 13- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 13- Theft from vehicle near the intersection of 42nd and Nevada avenues north.
