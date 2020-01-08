Included in the department’s Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 26- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Dec. 26- Domestic situation on the 4600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 27- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 29- Disturbance at a residence on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.
Dec. 29- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 8600 block of 50th Avenue North.
Dec. 29- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 29- Disturbance on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
Dec. 29- Domestic situation at a residence on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue.
Dec. 30- Disturbance at a residence on the 7800 block of 48th Avenue.
Dec. 30- Disturbance on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue.
Jan. 2- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 2- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
