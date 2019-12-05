Included in the department’s Nov. 21 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 21- Disturbance near the intersection of Winnetka and Angeline avenues north.
Nov. 22- Domestic assault at a residence on the 7800 block of 48th Avenue North.
Nov. 22- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Nov. 23- Damage to property at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Nov. 23- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Nov. 24- Theft on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 24- Residential burglary on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Nov. 25- Vehicle theft on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.
Nov. 25- Fraud at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.
Nov. 25- Assault on the 7600 block of 42md Avenue North.
Nov. 25- Theft at a residence on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue.
Nov. 27- Damage to property at a residence on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.
Nov. 27- Damage to property at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue.
