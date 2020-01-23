Included in the department’s Jan. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 10- Animal impound at a residence on the 4000 block of Flag Avenue North.

Jan. 10- Disturbance at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

Jan. 11- Theft at a residence on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.

Jan. 12- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 8800 block of 41st Avenue North.

Jan. 12- Theft from vehicle on the 4800 block of Boone Avenue North.

Jan. 12- Domestic situation at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

Jan. 14- Theft at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

Jan. 14- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 14- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 14- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 14- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 15- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 15- Assault at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

Jan. 15- Theft at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue.

Jan. 16- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.

Jan. 16- Damaged property on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

