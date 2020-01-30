Included in the department’s Jan. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 17- Disturbance at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

Jan. 17- Domestic situation at a residence on the 9200 block of Northwood Parkway.

Jan. 17- Damage to property at a residence on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Jan. 17- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 18- Disturbance at a residence on the 7900 block of 40th Avenue North.

Jan. 18- Disturbance at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.

Jan. 18- Disturbance at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

Jan. 19- Residential burglary on the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue.

Jan. 21- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments