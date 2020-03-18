Included in the department’s March 7 to 12 reports were these incidents:
March 7- Fraud at a government building on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
March 7- Fraud at a business on the 4300 block of Quebec Avenue North.
March 7- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
March 8- Disturbance at a residence on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.
March 8- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4100 block of Boone Avenue North.
March 9- Vandalism on the 4200 block of Aquila Avenue North.
March 9- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
March 9- Domestic situation at a business on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
March 9- Disturbance at a residence on the 7600 block of 48th Avenue North.
March 10- Four instances of theft from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Decatur Avenue North, the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue, the 8700 block of 45th Avenue North and on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue.
March 10- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 10- Assault at a residence on the 8800 block of 47th Avenue.
March 10- Damage to property at a residence on the 4900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 11- Theft on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.
March 11- Disturbance at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
March 12- Domestic situation on the 4700 block of Independence Avenue North.
