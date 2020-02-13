Included in the department’s Jan. 30 to Feb. 6 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 31- Assault at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Jan. 31- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 31- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue.
Feb. 1- Disturbance at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 1- Disturbance on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 2- Domestic situation on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 2- Domestic situation on the 4800 block of Flag Avenue North.
Feb. 2- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 2- Disturbance at a residence on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
Feb. 2- Residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.
Feb. 4- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 5- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 9200 block of 52nd Avenue North.
Feb. 5- Theft on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
