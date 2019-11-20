Included in the department’s Nov. 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 8- Theft reported at a government building on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Nov. 9- Damage to property at a business on the 5100 block of Highway 169.

Nov. 10- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Nov. 11- Theft on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

Nov. 11- Theft from a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 11- Vehicle theft at a business on the 4500 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Nov. 13- Forgery on the 9300 block of Bass Creek Circle.

Nov. 15- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Zealand Avenue North.

