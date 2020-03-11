Included in the department’s Feb. 28 to March 5 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 28- Disturbance at a business on the 7800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 28- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Feb. 28- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 29- Disturbance at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue.
March 2- Two instances of assault at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
March 3- Residential burglary at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
March 3- Theft at a business on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
March 3- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 4- Disturbance at a residence on the 4000 block of Flag Avenue.
March 5- Burglary report on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.