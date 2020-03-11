Included in the department’s Feb. 28 to March 5 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 28- Disturbance at a business on the 7800 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Feb. 28- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4800 block of Decatur Avenue North.

Feb. 28- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 29- Disturbance at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue.

March 2- Two instances of assault at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

March 3- Residential burglary at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

March 3- Theft at a business on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

March 3- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 4- Disturbance at a residence on the 4000 block of Flag Avenue.

March 5- Burglary report on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.

