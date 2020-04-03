Included in the department’s March 27 to April 2 reports were these incidents:
March 27- Theft from vehicle on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
March 28- Disturbance at a residence on the 4800 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue.
March 31- Disturbance at a residence on the 4400 block of Cavell Avenue North.
April 1- Disturbance at a park on the 4300 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle at a government building on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.
