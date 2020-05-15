Included in the department’s reports for May 7 to 14 were these incidents:

May 7 - Assault near the intersection of Winnetka and 62nd avenues north.

- Theft along the 7100 block of 27th Avenue.

- Theft from motor vehicle along the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

- Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle along the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

May 8 - Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Fraud along the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft from motor vehicle along the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

May 9 - Vandalism along the 5900 block of Cavell Avenue North.

- Domestic assault along the 8100 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft along the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft from vehicle along the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

May 11 - Burglary along the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

May 12 - Theft from vehicle along the 6000 block of West Broadway.

- Theft along the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Assault along the 2800 block of Flag Avenue.

May 13 - Theft from motor vehicle along the 5500 block of Utah Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle along the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Theft from motor vehicle along the 7800 block of 44th Avenue North.

May 14 - Burglary along the 6100 block of West Broadway.

- Domestic assault along the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

