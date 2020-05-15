Included in the department’s reports for May 7 to 14 were these incidents:
May 7 - Assault near the intersection of Winnetka and 62nd avenues north.
- Theft along the 7100 block of 27th Avenue.
- Theft from motor vehicle along the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.
- Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle along the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
May 8 - Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Fraud along the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from motor vehicle along the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
May 9 - Vandalism along the 5900 block of Cavell Avenue North.
- Domestic assault along the 8100 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft along the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft from vehicle along the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
May 11 - Burglary along the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
May 12 - Theft from vehicle along the 6000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft along the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Assault along the 2800 block of Flag Avenue.
May 13 - Theft from motor vehicle along the 5500 block of Utah Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle along the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Theft from motor vehicle along the 7800 block of 44th Avenue North.
May 14 - Burglary along the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Domestic assault along the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
