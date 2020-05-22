Included in the department’s reports for May 16 to 20 were these incidents:
May 16- Theft at a residence on the 8800 block of 47th Avenue North.
-Burglary on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 18- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
May 19- Theft at the intersection of Winnetka and 38 1/2 avenues north.
May 20- Theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
-Vandalism on the 3900 block of Utah Avenue North.
