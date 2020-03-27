Included in the department’s March 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

March 20- Four instances of a disturbance at a residence on the 5600 block of Nevada Avenue North; the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue; the 8000 block of 47th Avenue North; and the 4200 block of Zealand Avenue North.

March 21- Damage to property at a residence on the 9000 block of 47 1/2 Avenue North.

March 21- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 22- Disturbance at a residence on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

March 22- Domestic situation on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

March 23- Theft on the 4200 block of Flag Avenue North.

March 25- Domestic situation on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments