Included in the department’s Dec. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 17 - Damage to a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 18 - Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 19 - Damage to property on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Assault on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Dec. 20 - Damage to property on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue.
Dec. 21 - Damage to property on the 8800 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North,
Dec. 22 - Assault on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.
