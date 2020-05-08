Included in the department’s April 30 to May 7 reports were these incidents:
April 30 - Theft from vehicle along the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
May 1 - Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
May 2 - Assault along the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Burglary along the 3600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Property damage along the 3900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft along the 7900 block of 27th Avenue North.
May 4 - Assault along the 7700 block of 55th Avenue North.
May 6 - Property damage along the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft along the 5100 block of Boone Avenue North.
May 7 - Motor vehicle theft along the 8800 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Multiple reports of theft from vehicle along the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
