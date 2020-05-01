Included in the department’s April 24 to 29 reports were these incidents:

April 24 - Terroristic threats along the 7100 block of 60th Avenue North.

April 25 - Theft along the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Property damage along the 3300 block of Independence Avenue North.

April 26 - Theft along the 2700 block of Xylon Avenue North.

April 27 - Assault along the 7800 block of 27th Avenue North.

- Theft along the 6100 block of West Broadway.

- Damage to property along the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Fraud along the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

April 28 - Fraud along the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

April 29 - Theft along the 6000 block of West Broadway.

- Theft along the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.

