Included in the department’s April 24 to 29 reports were these incidents:
April 24 - Terroristic threats along the 7100 block of 60th Avenue North.
April 25 - Theft along the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Property damage along the 3300 block of Independence Avenue North.
April 26 - Theft along the 2700 block of Xylon Avenue North.
April 27 - Assault along the 7800 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft along the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Damage to property along the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Fraud along the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue.
April 28 - Fraud along the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
April 29 - Theft along the 6000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft along the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.