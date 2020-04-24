Included in the department’s April 16 to 23 reports were these incidents:

April 16 - Controlled substance possession near the intersection of Nevada and 42nd avenues north.

- Fraud along the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

April 17 - Theft along the 7600 block of 36th Avenue.

- Theft along the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

April 18 - Theft along the 5700 block of Winnetka Avenue.

April 19 - Business robbery along the 6000 block of West Broadway.

April 20 - Two reports of theft along the 6100 block of West Broadway.

- Theft along the 5700 block of Boone Avenue.

- Assault along the 8500 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Vandalism along the 4000 block of Jordan Avenue North.

April 21 - Theft along the 4000 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

- Domestic assault along the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle along the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

April 22 - Motor vehicle theft along the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

April 23 - Theft along the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Theft along the 3800 block of Boone Avenue.

- Vandalism along the 8200 block of 46th Avenue North.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments