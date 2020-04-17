Included in the department’s April 10 to 15 reports were these incidents:
April 10 - Theft from auto along the 6000 block of West Broadway.
- Property damage along the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft from auto along the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
April 11 - Theft from auto along the 2800 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
- Theft from auto along the 2700 block of Xylon Avenue.
April 12 - Assault along the 5400 block of Boone Avenue.
April 14- Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft from auto along the 2900 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
April 15 - Car theft along the 7800 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Property damage along the 9200 block of Bass Lake Road.
