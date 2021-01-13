Included in the department’s Dec. 25 to Jan. 8 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 26 - Commercial burglary on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue.

Dec. 28 - Theft from vehicle at a business on the 5000 block of Highway 169.

Dec. 29 - Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Dec. 30 - Theft on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Dec. 31 - Domestic assault on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

Jan. 2 - Theft from vehicle on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue.

Jan. 3 - Residential burglary and theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.

Jan. 4 - Damage to property on the 4500 block of Nevada Avenue North.

Jan. 5 - Theft on the 4100 block of Ensign Avenue North and the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 6 - Vehicle theft on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5000 block of Hillsboro Avenue North and the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 7 - Domestic assault at a business on the 7800 block of 42nd Avenue North.

