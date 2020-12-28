Included in the department’s Dec. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 17 - Damage to a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 18 - Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 19 - Damage to property on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Dec. 20 - Damage to property on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue.

Dec. 21 - Damage to property on the 8800 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North,

Dec. 22 - Assault on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.

