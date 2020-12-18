Included in the department’s Dec. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 14- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 15- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Terroristic threats at a residence on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4900 block of Highway 169.

- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 16- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Forgery report on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue North.

Dec. 17- Damage to property at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Tags

Load comments