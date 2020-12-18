Included in the department’s Dec. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 14- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 15- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Terroristic threats at a residence on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4900 block of Highway 169.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 16- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Forgery report on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Dec. 17- Damage to property at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.