Included in the department’s Nov. 20 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 20 - Terroristic threats on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Residential burglary on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 21 - Damage to property on the 7800 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 22 - Car theft on the 8300 block of 49th Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments