Included in the department’s Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 31 - Theft on the 4600 block Boone Avenue North.
Nov. 2 - Criminal damage to property on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft on the 7800 block of 53rd Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5000 and 3900 block of Lancaster Lane North.
Nov. 3 - Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 5000 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Nov. 4 - Vandalism report on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Nov. 5 - Fraud on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 5200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4600 block of Nathan Lane.
