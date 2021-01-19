Included in the department’s Jan. 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 9 - Domestic on the 5300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 11 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North and on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Jan. 12 - Disturbance on the 8300 block of 50th Avenue.

Jan. 13 - Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue and on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Jan. 14 - Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

