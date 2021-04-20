During a weekend otherwise notable for the protesters gathered nightly at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Brooklyn Park Police reported that three individuals were shot in separate non-fatal incidents April 16-18.
Each event was documented in the city's tip411 crime reporting system.
1500 block of Humboldt Avenue
At approximately 8 p.m. April 16, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting.
Arriving officers located on man who was shot in the 2800 block of 79th Avenue North. Officers determined, however, that the victim was originally shot while on the 1500 block of Humboldt Avenue North.
Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital.
The victim is expected to survive his wounds.
No suspects were located in connection with the incident, and the investigation remains open.
6200 block of West Broadway
At approximately 3:30 p.m. April 17, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of West Broadway on a report of a shooting.
Arriving officers located one male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is believed to have fled the area prior to police arriving at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is open.
5800 block of 73rd Avenue
In a tip411 alarm sent April 18 at 3:12 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police announced that they were dispatched to a shooting earlier that day in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.
Huntington Place, the second largest apartment complex in the Twin Cities, makes up the bulk of the block.
Arriving officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. The officers, assisted by the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, provided medical care to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital.
Police believe the suspects fled the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Shots fired
There were two incidents where police located evidence of gunfire but no one was struck.
At approximately 10:29 p.m. April 16, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of Brookdale Drive North.
One vehicle was damaged in the incident.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. April 18, officers heard gunshots in the parking lot of Huntington Place Apartments, where they located multiple spent shell casings. Officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects.
